Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Saga Communications Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:SGA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
