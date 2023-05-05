DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $110.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

