Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

TAP opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

