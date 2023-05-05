IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

