Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.45 at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of EGT opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

