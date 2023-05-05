Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 120940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.