Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Up 9.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 2,079,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,080,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
