ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 705,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,656,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Porpora bought 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 487,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,540. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

