Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 780,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,230 shares.The stock last traded at $174.76 and had previously closed at $167.72.

The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 294.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.