Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 62,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 238,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.
The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
