Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 62,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 238,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.