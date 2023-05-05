Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Approximately 283,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 480,427 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pearson by 5,388.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 472,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pearson by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 270,598 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

