Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 5,052,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 6,434,833 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $39.45.

The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

