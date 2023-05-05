Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.54. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 136,960 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
