Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $18.63. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 274,841 shares traded.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
