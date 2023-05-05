Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $18.63. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 274,841 shares traded.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 280,144 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.