Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $257.30, but opened at $270.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $270.46, with a volume of 89,509 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -162.24 and a beta of 1.44.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

