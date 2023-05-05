Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.46, but opened at $109.08. Starbucks shares last traded at $105.37, with a volume of 5,091,467 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

