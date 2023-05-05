Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 1981753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at $19,086,642.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

