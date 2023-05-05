SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2153748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Recommended Stories

