SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2153748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.
Insider Transactions at SunPower
In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.