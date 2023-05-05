Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $120.82, but opened at $126.24. Assurant shares last traded at $133.69, with a volume of 89,872 shares.

The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.