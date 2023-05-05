NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.11. NerdWallet shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 958,941 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp raised their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.13 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.53.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.