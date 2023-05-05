Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.46, but opened at $62.74. Omnicell shares last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 102,093 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

