Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.91, but opened at $83.54. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 24,155,486 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.