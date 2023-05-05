Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $45.00. Unum Group shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 421,288 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.