Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $37.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 412,257 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

