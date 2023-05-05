Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $37.67. Match Group shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 2,091,734 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Institutional Trading of Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

