D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

