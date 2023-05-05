Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 55014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Down 2.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 410.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

