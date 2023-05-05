American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 5.0% in April

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 260,000 shares of company stock worth $4,804,000 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

