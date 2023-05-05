American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 5.0% in April

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 260,000 shares of company stock worth $4,804,000 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
