Investors Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 60,814 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 46,411 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $6.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

