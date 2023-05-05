SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 63,656 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 49,071 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

