Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Doma Price Performance

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.39 on Friday. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $128.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 68.66% and a negative return on equity of 106.87%. The business had revenue of $96.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Doma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,410,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Doma by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

