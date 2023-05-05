Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. The company traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $123.07, with a volume of 2056922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

