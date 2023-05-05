Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

AEE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

