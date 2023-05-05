M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 85962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 160.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.