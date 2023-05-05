Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Almirall Stock Performance
LBTSF stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Almirall has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.
About Almirall
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almirall (LBTSF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.