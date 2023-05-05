Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Almirall Stock Performance

LBTSF stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Almirall has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

