Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of GETVF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.