Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.40 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £138.40 ($172.91).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Phil Urban bought 85 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($172.04).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.25. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 232.40 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,715.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.75 ($2.08).

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.