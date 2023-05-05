Desjardins Weighs in on Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.86.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$35.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.47.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

