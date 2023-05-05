Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Acquires 210,005 Shares of Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts acquired 210,005 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,100.05 ($2,623.75).
Actual Experience Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.15).
About Actual Experience
