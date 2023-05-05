Martin Brand Purchases 4,026 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand acquired 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand bought 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,370 ($104.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6,021.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,789.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,650.15.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,697.84%.

LSEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

