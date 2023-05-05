Martin Brand Purchases 3,257 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand acquired 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand acquired 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total transaction of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total transaction of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, with a total value of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,370 ($104.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,021.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,789.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,650.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,697.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

