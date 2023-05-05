i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Acquires £2,600 in Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Patricia Jean McCall purchased 20,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,248.38).

i(x) Net Zero Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:IX opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.46 million and a P/E ratio of 42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.02.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.