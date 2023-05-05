Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Bob Cowdell Acquires 10,000 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($15,992.00).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,401.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 156.50 ($1.96).

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

