Insider Buying: Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Acquires £9,977.52 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Nicola Bruce purchased 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,977.52 ($12,465.67).

Ibstock Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:IBST opened at GBX 170.70 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £670.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is presently 4,090.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ibstock

IBST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

(Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Articles

