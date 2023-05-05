AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insider Purchases £234,020 in Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($292,378.81).
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %
AZN stock opened at £118.50 ($148.05) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($154.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of £183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,360.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of £111.11.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,844.72%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
