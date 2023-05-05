Jon Stanton Sells 4,812 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.76), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($109,538.53).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,795.50 ($22.43) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.89). The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,860.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Weir Group

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.36) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,870 ($23.36).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.