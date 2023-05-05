Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Lifted by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Desjardins upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

L has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$122.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.64. The company has a market cap of C$39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$105.57 and a 1 year high of C$129.25.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

