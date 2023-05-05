Steve Foots Sells 14,851 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.47), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,284,155.06).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Steve Foots purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,662 ($83.23) per share, for a total transaction of £133.24 ($166.47).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,796 ($84.91) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,862 ($73.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,698 ($96.18). The company has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.92, a PEG ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,629.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,759.72.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 61 ($0.76) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,378.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($108.70) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.46) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($102.45) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,920 ($98.95).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

