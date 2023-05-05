Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DFY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

Definity Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$29.83 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.31.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.