Trudi Clark Purchases 1,247 Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) insider Trudi Clark purchased 1,247 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($19.87) per share, with a total value of £19,827.30 ($24,771.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,560 ($19.49) on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($21.74). The stock has a market cap of £729.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,197.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,537.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,582.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

